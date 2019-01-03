I Have Proof Buhari Family Has Shares In Keystone Bank, 9mobile- Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he has evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s cronies have shares in Keystone Bank and 9mobile.

Atiku had alleged that Buhari’s family members have shares in the companies, calling for a probe.

The presidency had challenged the former Vice President to back his allegations with proof and stop making baseless comments.

Also, the banks denied the claims by the Turaki Adamawa.

However, Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, Buhari is guilty of the allegations by his principal.

“While we hold on to the piece of evidence that we have, it is no longer in doubt that underhand dealings took place in the acquisition of Keystone Bank and 9Mobile,” Shaibu said.

“The roles played by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), both agencies of government have been widely reported and not controverted.

“The days of playing the ostrich by the Presidency are over. No more hiding for them.”

According to the statement, “It is not surprising that the EFCC has suddenly become prostrate and bluntly refused to investigate the acquisition of Keystone Bank and 9Mobile which have been widely adjudged to be fraudulent, if not out rightly criminal.

“The EFCC, like many other agencies under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has once again displayed partisanship.

“The only hope at this stage is the National Assembly which we urge should take up the gauntlet.

“The National Assembly as representatives of the people is the last hope. We cannot allow the looting and criminal acquisition of our collective patrimony.

“They plan to steal more if President Buhari wins a second term.

“The National Assembly and Nigerians must not allow them take away legacies we ought to bequeath to generations unborn.

“We must rally against nepotistic rule and entrenchment of parochial cleavages as we have witnessed under the APC.”