Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he was unaware of the club’s move to sign Christian Pulisic from Borrusia Dortmund until it was done.

The American was brought in on a £58 million (€64m/$73m) deal on Wednesday, and then loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

Despite the Blues splashing out the third highest transfer fee in their history for the 20-year-old, the Italian said he was unsure if the deal would go through.

Sarri did say, however, that he had been consulted on the transfer around a month before the move went through.

“I didn’t know anything about [signing] Pulisic yesterday,” Sarri said this after Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Wednesday.

“They asked my opinion about him one month ago. My opinion was positive and today I knew that the deal is done but I didn’t know anything.”

The Italian reiterated that he doesn’t involve himself in the club’s transfer business much, instead focusing on matters taking place on the pitch.

“I am not in charge of the market so I have to tend to my matches and play every three days. I can only say my opinion to the club,” Sarri said.