Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mokwa Local Government area of the state.

The governors received the defectors during a meeting with chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

Bello, represented by his deputy, used the opportunity to assure the people of his administration’s continuous efforts in bringing transformation at the grassroots.

He said in the last three years, the administration rehabilitated primary and secondary schools both in urban and rural areas, rehabilitation some rural access roads and constructed new ones, improved agricultural activities, among others.

If re-elected into office, the governor promised to do much more.

On their part, the party’s officials said their loyalty remains 100 percent and will remain so even in 2019.

They, however, urged the national leadership to address some of the issues resulting from the primaries of the part held in 2018.