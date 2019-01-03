Ghanaian Prophet Predicts Nigeria’s Election, Reveals Buhari’s ‘Plan’

The Spiritual leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, says the forthcoming elections in Nigeria may be put on hold.

Prophet Kobi, who made the prediction in his prophecies for 2019 during the 31st December Crossover Service in his church in Sakumono, Ghana, said if the election is not put on hold, there will be a disaster after the elections.

The popular Ghanaian prophet said the disaster will occur after the election because there is a ‘plan’ by President Muhammadu Buhari to rig the election.

His words: “Nigeria’s election may be put on hold or disaster after the elections. Either they’ll put it on hold or they’ll let the elections go on but after the election, the results will bring trouble because Buhari has decided to steal the election,” Prophet Badu Kobi said.

The Spiritual leader also foresees an attack on the electoral commissioner of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Concise News reports that prophet Kobi’s prophecy is in line with that of Apostle Johnson Suleman, who had said Nigeria’s general election will be hundred per cent rigged.

“2019 Nigeria election- 100% rigged,” number three of Apostle Suleman’s fifty prophecies for 2019 read.

Apostle Suleman also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take time off Nigerian politics and rest, noting that the President needs prayers.

“Muhammadu Buhari needs prayer, please sir, go and rest,” Apostle Suleman had said in his 2019 prophecies.