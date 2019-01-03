Ghanaian Actress Begs Shatta Wale For Sex

Controversial teenage Ghanaian actress, Maame Yaa Jackson has called on Ghanaian rapper Shatta Wale for a one-night stand.

In one of her controversial statements in 2018, the 17-year-old claimed she cannot date a poor guy who cannot buy her a brand new car.

In the same year, she also claimed to have dated a lawmaker and dumped him because he was stingy to her.

Yaa Jackson’s utterances were criticised by many who deemed them a mouthful for a teenager.

However, this time, the actress has begged Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale for intimacy as she claims she wants a one-night stand with him.

In a post shared by the actress’ on her official Facebook page, she wrote, “Dear Shatta wale (shatta movement), I need a one night stand from you please?”.