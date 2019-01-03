Former military governor of old Kano State in Nigeria’s northwest region Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi has died, the Hadejia Emirate announced on Thursday.

Concise News learned that Abdullahi, who served as governor from January 1984 to August 1985 during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari, died on Wednesday in Germany.

“Innalillahi wa inna’ilahirraju’un. It is with sadness that we share the news that AVM. Hamza Abdullahi, yesterday died in Germany. We pray Almighty Allah forgive him, grant him maghfira, illuminated his grave, and enter him in to janna and may he forgive us when our time comes,” the Emirate wrote on their Twitter handle.

More to come…