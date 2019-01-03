President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has recorded a remarkable improvement in the fight against Boko Haram despite the myriads of challenges.

He said that regardless of all criticism against his government’s effort to restore tranquility to the embattled region, the people know that there have been great improvements since the APC came into power.

President Buhari made the assertion known through his Twitter page on Wednesday.

He said, “In spite of the challenges we’ve had, people in the North East know that we have recorded remarkable improvement in the fight against Boko Haram”.

“There is no doubt that we will fully overcome these challenges and win the war against terrorism in Nigeria,” the President added.