Brazil’s far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in on Wednesday as the country’s President during a ceremony in the capital Brasilia.

Bolsonaro was elected president at the end of October, defeating his rival Fernando Haddad of the centre-left Workers’ Party by a comfortable margin in the second-round runoff.

“We have a unique opportunity to rebuild our country,” Bolsonaro said in his first speech in Brazil’s National Congress after being sworn in.

The speech also contained nods to other campaign promises such as combatting what he sees as the spread leftist ideology in schools, loosening gun ownership laws and a hardline stance on law and order.

“Brazil above everything and God above everyone,” he finished – his trademark line throughout the campaign.

Bolsonaro has pledged to crack down on crime, tackle corruption and restore traditional family and Christian values in a country that, according to him and many of his supporters, echoing the “anti-globalist” rhetoric of the global authoritarian right, has been besieged by “cultural Marxism”.