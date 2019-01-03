Police have arrested an Islamic cleric Abdulsalam Salaudeen for defiling a five-year-old girl under his care in Lagos state.

It was gathered that the 43-year-old Salaudeen was unaware that he was being filmed while having anal sex with the girl he was meant to be teaching Islamic studies.

A statement released by spokesman for the police in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, says the heinous act was reported to the command by someone who secretly recorded the Alfa abusing the child.

The video was presented to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, who after watching the horrific video, directed the command’s undercover operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau to immediately arrest the culprit and hand him over to the Gender Section for detailed investigation.

Confronted with the video of him defiling the child, the suspect broke down in tears and owned up to the crime.

The case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The CP, while commending the courageous act of the good Nigerian, advised parents and guardians to keep constant watch over their children and wards.