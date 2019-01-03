Burna Boy and Mr Eazi are the only Nigerian artistes performing at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Both singers had a sterling 2018, a year during which they both increased their fan base and their respective sounds gained broader appeal.

The annual two-weekend music festival will take place on the weekends of April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala were on Wednesday announced as Coachella headliners.

The music festival will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The lineup also includes Janelle Monáe, Weezer, J Balvin, YG, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves, and Jaden Smith.

Other performing acts are Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, the 1975, Diplo, Weezer, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, and Playboi Carti.

Also included in the lineup are Let’s Eat Grandma, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J Balvin, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, JPEGMAFIA, among others.