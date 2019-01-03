'I Am An African Giant', Burna Boy Corrects Coachella

Nigerian Afrofusion Singer, Burna Boy has called on event organisers of Coachella to boldly write his name on the publicity artwork of the show.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were listed as the artiste who will be representing Nigeria at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival billed to hold between April 12 to 21.

However, Burna Boy has expressed his dissatisfaction with the listing because unlike the big international stars, his name appears below with artistes such as Pusha T and Gucci Gang and is written in small fonts.

He wrote on his Instastory, “@Coachella I really appreciate you, But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill.

“I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix things quick, please.”