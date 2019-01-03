President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of former military governor of old Kano State in Nigeria’s northwest region Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi.

Concise News had earlier reported that Abdullahi, who served as governor from January 1984 to August 1985 during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari, died on Wednesday in Germany.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, the President sent his condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State over the loss of the former Minister of Works and Housing.

The President also commiserated with family, friends and Hadejiya community members of the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

“The President believes the sacrifices and good heartedness of the former governor will always be remembered, most remarkably in revitalizing the Expanded Programme of Immunization for women and children in Kano, and working assiduously to ensure successful movement of the nation’s capital city from Lagos to Abuja.

“As a military officer, the President affirms that Abdullahi was disciplined, focused and fully committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“President Buhari prays that God will comfort his family and grant him eternal rest”, the statement read.