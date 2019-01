Instagram comic star and singer Broda Shaggi sets the tone for 2019 as he premieres a new single he calls “My Year”.

The song is a simple prayer to God for a much better year, with words like “I go make am”, “I go buy house” etc.

Recently, Broda Shaggi had kicked off his music career with his popular saying, “Oya Hit Me” and also, he recently bought a car for Aunty Shaggi (his skit partner).