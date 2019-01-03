Boko Haram: Ezekwesili Knocks Buhari Over Treatment Of Troops

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the treatment of Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram.

Concise News understands that Boko Haram has been in a renewed battle with the Nigerian Army.

This has led to the death of some members of the troop with Ezekwesili wondering if Buhari is “accustomed” to the development.

In a series of tweets, the former Education Minister asked: “How can we have a leader that appears accustomed to losing his Citizens? How, really?”

According to her, “No TRUE leader will act the way our @NGRPresident @MBuhari carries on in the midst of such frequent senseless killings of his citizens including troops prosecuting the terrorism war. STOP IT NOW!”

She added: “I advise the President to step away from seeing issues of National Security as “arsenals” for his reelection & do the right thing; which is to give all weight to his constitutional duty to protect his country and citizens.

“Get Nigeria’s priorities right IMMEDIATELY, @MBuhari.”