Biafra: Court Grants 51 Jewish IPOB Members Bail

An Abia State High Court has granted bail to 51 Jewish members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) arrested and detained in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Concise News reports that the detainees which included ten women and several elderly men were charged and remanded in prison after they shut down the streets of Umuahia last year December, demanding Biafra restoration.

This news medium recalls that the protest which came weeks after thirty-three members of the group were arrested in Nnewi, Anambra state and paraded for purportedly killing a police officer during its procession, was termed a “terrorist act” by the authorities.

In the 51 separate bail applications filed by their Counsels, Barristers Aloy Ejimakor, Toni Nwofor and Augustine Ezeokeke, it was argued that the Charges were unknown to law; and even so, that the offenses charged were bailable.

The Abia State High Court, in a special session convened for the purpose of hearing the bail applications, heard the applications today and granted the detainees bail on the same lenient terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, Concise News reports that a special hearing was convened today for the matter. It was learned that this was due to the efforts made by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, a special Counsel to IPOB, to get the matter quickly set before a court for a hearing.

The case was heard despite the fact that the Abia judiciary has not fully resumed work.