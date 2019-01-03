Apostle Johnson Suleman Predicts Doom For Donald Trump

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, says United States President, Donald Trump will lose his second term bid.

Concise News reports that Trump came into power in America after he won the November 8, 2016, Presidential election in the country. He will be seeking reelection which Apostle Suleman says he will lose.

The clergyman said this during the church’s crossover service, which took place on December 31, 2018, at the OFM headquarters located at kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Express Way in Auchi, Edo state, southern Nigeria.

“Donald Trump to lose 2nd term,” number 38 of Apostle Suleman’s 50 prophecies for 2018 said.