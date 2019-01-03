Super Falcons need quality friendly matches ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, according to Ngozi Okobi.

Okobi was part of the team that won a ninth continental title at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Nigeria are in Group A of the World Cup with hosts, France, Norway, and South Korea.

The West Africans will play in the China Invitational, alongside hosts, Romania, South Korea between January 17-21.

They will later take part in the Cyprus Cup from February 25 to March 7, where they will face Belgium, Slovakia, and Austria in Group C.

Speaking on preparations for the competition, Okobi said the team needs enough games to match their opponents.

“The tournament in China and Cyprus is not enough, because these games are in January and February,” Okobi told BBC Sports.

“What then happens after February until June? We need more quality international friendlies to put us in shape. Top friendlies bring the best out of the team.

“They also provide enough time for the players to further understand the coach’s ideas, philosophy and also to get used to ourselves.

“The World Cup is not a place for us to be trying things out, so we need top matches to prepare us adequately.”

She added that “It’s very important for the federation to arrange something big for us.

“We’ve witnessed how the gap is gradually closing on the continent between us and others (at the Awcon).

“For the World Cup, we need to triple things up because we can’t wake up one morning without top matches and then start traveling to France.”