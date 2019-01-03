Ahead of next month’s general elections, a Fulani group has denied endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate.

The group called Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria described the endorsement of the Buhari as ‘dangerously selfish and unilateral endorsement’.

The National Secretary-General of the association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Kaduna, said the recent endorsement of a candidate by a group of pastoralists could if allowed unchallenged, pitch the innocent, maligned and neglected pastoralists against other Nigerians.

The group urged Nigerians to disregard the ‘so-called’ endorsement by some selfish individuals who do not care whatever happens to their members as long as they can satisfy their pecuniary interests.

He said, “The association held an emergency meeting to discuss wide-ranging issues affecting pastoralists across the nation with a view to proffering solution and way forward.

“The meeting observed that recently, some pastoralists associations have enmeshed themselves and their members into partial politics, a position that could further escalate their already degenerating relationships with other segments of the society.

“The meeting, therefore, condemned these pronouncements made without any consultation and or consensus by the generality of the pastoralists across the country.

“We call on pastoralists to vote for any candidate who has a programme that will alleviate their suffering irrespective of party, tribe or religion.”