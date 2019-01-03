The Federal Government will spend a total of N2.3 billion on former Presidents, former Heads of State, former Vice Presidents and former Chiefs of General Staff in the 2019 fiscal year.

This money, which is their entitlements will be sourced from the service-wide votes, which has been fixed at N2,14bn in the 2019 appropriation bill.

The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning made this known in the details of the 2019 appropriation bill released on Wednesday.

The former presidents expected to benefit from the N2.3 billion include, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (1966-1976); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1976-1979; and 1999-2007); Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (1985-1993); Chief Ernest Shonekan (1993); Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (1998-1999) and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015). Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (1983-1985) is the current president.

Others to enjoy the largesse are former Vice President and now PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar (1999-2007) and Jonathan’s vice president, Arc. Namadi Sambo.

Also to enjoy the entitlements are former Chief of General Staff under Gen. Babangida, Commodore Ebite Ukiwe (rtd); Gen. Sani Abacha’s Chief of General Staff and Gen. Oladipo Diya (1993-1997).