What Nnamdi Kanu Told Igbos To Do In New Year Message

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told Igbos to boycott the forthcoming Presidential election in the country if they want their freedom.

Kanu, who came out of hiding in October 2018 after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria in 2017, made this comment during a ‘special’ New Year broadcast on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

During the New Year Day broadcast, the pro-Biafra activist insisted that a referendum for the Republic of Biafra must be conducted, stressing that without the referendum, he and other pro-Biafra activists will boycott the general elections scheduled for February.

“There is a difference between Anambra election and presidential election, in presidential election the world will be watching. If you want to be free, boycott the presidential election and the zoo will crumble,” the IPOB leader said.