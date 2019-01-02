What I Won't Do To Become Governor- Former Minister

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nassarawa State, Labaran Maku, has said he will not join any cult group to win the election.

Maku, a former Information Minister, noted this on Wednesday while addressing his supporters who visited him at his home in Wakama village of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“I have always relied only on God throughout my life and He has been faithful to me,” he told the supporters.

“If God has helped and protected me since my days as a leader of students, to commissioner, deputy governor and minister, why should I now rely on a deity that is powerless.

“No power or connection that is not of God can give me position except God.”

According to him, “If you claim to be religious, the virtue of your religion should manifest on how you manage the affairs of the state or country and not just lip service.”