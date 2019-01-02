The US embassy in Nigeria says its offices in Abuja and Lagos are open for all consular business, including visa interviews.

Concise News reports that the embassy made this known in a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday.

“U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview,” the tweet read.

U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview. — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 1, 2019

This online news medium reports that the development came after the embassy had announced on Monday that it was suspending operation over the shutdown in the US.

“Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed,” it said in a Facebook post.

“They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons.”