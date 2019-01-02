Uzodinma Will Turn Imo To Another Dubai Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says Senator Hope Uzodinma, the party’s governorship candidate in Imo, has what it takes to turn the southeast state to another Dubai.

Simon Ebegbulem, the media to Oshiomhole, who spoke on behalf of his principal, said Imo state will remain an APC state after this year election.

The spokesman made this comment during the inauguration of Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation in Ihitte Uboma council of the state.

His words: “Imo State is an APC state and it will remain APC because our President, Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected while the people of Imo State will elect Senator Uzodinma as governor so as to deepen the progress made by the APC-led administration both at the Federal and the state levels.

“Do not be intimidated or be deceived by anyone, President Buhari belongs to the APC and working for the success of all APC candidates. And Hope Uzodinma is our governorship candidate; Senator Ben Uwajumogu is our senatorial candidate for Okigwe zone.

“Our candidate, Senator Uzodinma, has been tested and trusted; he will succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha as governor of Imo State,” he added.