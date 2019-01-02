President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a new Democratic plan to reopen the government because it lacks money for a wall along the US-Mexican border.

“The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative!” Trump tweeted. “The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security – and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!”

Democrats accused Trump of promoting the shutdown, in its 11th day as well as a new year, by insisting on an expensive wall that would do little or nothing to stop illegal border crossings.

From the White House, Trump issued mocking season’s greetings to his critics.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” Trump tweeted.

He wrote, “2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

Later in the day, Trump issued a more sedate tweet: “Happy New Year!”