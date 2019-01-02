Again, controversial on-air personality and Free The Sheeple Movement founder, Daddy Freeze, has attacked Nigerian pastors over their 2019 prophecies.

The OAP mocked the pastors after a lady identified as George Sam said that none of them predicted the release of Leah Sharibu despite her decision of standing for Christ.

She wrote, “Please is there any Nigerian prophecy on Leah Sharibu? With all the prophecies made by Nigerian pastors no one is about a girl who has and is still standing for Christ despite the calamities she is going through”

Supporting her opinion, Freeze uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram page with the caption describing Nigerian pastors as a waste.

He wrote, “They will be there prophesying with their external genitalia and rectums.”