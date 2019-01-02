A Sharia court in Kaduna has ruled that a tenant is evacuated from her apartment for allegedly revealing her house rent to others tenants.

Concise News gathered that a Caretaker identified as Abdul Bello on Wednesday filed a case against one Khadija Afolabi demanding that she be sent packing from her apartment.

He told the court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna that she disclosed her rent to other tenants who paid higher house rents.

Abdul Bello also accused the tenant of not keeping to her agreement with the landlady, Hajiya Farin-Dutse which stated that she packed out of the house three months ago.

He said that while other tenants paid N150,000 for their two-bedroom apartment in the same compound, Afolabi paid N130,000. This was after she met with the landlady and pleaded with her to reduce her rent.

Bello said, “She begged me to talk to the landlady to consider her financial status and accept N125, 000, which I did, and the landlady agreed but only accepted N130, 000.”

He then accused her of revealing the amount she paid to other tenants which led to a rivalry between the landlady and the rest.

Bello pleaded with the court to order her evacuation because the apartment had been given to the landlady’s cousin and Afolabi’s rent expired December 18, 2018.

Although Afolabi in her defense denied any act of gossip adding that she had been paying her rent, the Judge, Musa Sa’ad- Goma ordered her evacuation before January 8.