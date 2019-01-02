Nigerian producer Oluwaseyi Akerele popularly known as Shizzi has released a brand new song titled “Aye Kan”.

He featured ace singer Teni and Mayorkun on this track.

Shizzi produced this song.

Play the song below:

Shizzi is part of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label.

He shared a teaser about the song in December 2018.

The producer wrote, “#AYEKAN #AYEKAN “ONELIFE” 🔊🔊💣💥🤷🏽‍♂️This one is gonna be an anthem! 🏆Teamed up with the new skool @tenientertainer & @iammayorkun on this one! 🌟🌟 If you are ready for the heat drop your flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Let’s go! Art illustration by @sirduksalot ⚡️”