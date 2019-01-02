Shehu Sani Tells Southeast, Southwest What To Do for 2023 Presidency

The senator representing Kaduna central at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, says those geo-political zones that have been promised power in 2023 should demand a written agreement to that effect.

Sani, a lawmaker on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), made this comment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday.

The Kaduna central lawmaker said the agreement should be signed by the presidential candidates and chieftains of the political parties offering the promise and witnessed by respected traditional and religious leaders.

Giving a reason for the advice, Senator Sani said a gentleman agreement is a “hoax and a mirage.”

His words: “If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023, demand for a written irreversible and irrevocable agreement, signed by their presidential candidates and party chieftains and witnessed by respected traditional and religious leaders,” he said.

“Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage.”

Concise News reports that the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said last year that the south-west has more to gain by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola said the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari would guarantee that power would come to the south-west in 2023.

However, this news medium reports that the minister is not the only one that has made such statement

In November 2018, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had asked the south-east to endorse Buhari re-election bid in order to secure the presidency in 2023.

His words: “I urge the south-east to look at this matter seriously that every time we have a presidency in Nigeria, it is negotiated in several ways.

“Either negotiated by votes or what you bring to the table and you must negotiate from the position of strength,” Mustapha had said.