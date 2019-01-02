Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has encouraged working fathers and mothers in a message she shared ahead of the New Year, 2019.

The Tennis star is currently in Perth with her one-year-old baby, Alexis Olympia, for the Hopman Cup.

Williams says working for working parents is “not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads.”

The sportswoman posted a photo of herself cradling her daughter in one hand while stretching her left leg to make this statement on Instagram.

The tennis superstar wrote, “It’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads.

“Anything is possible. I was getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love.

“So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do.

“My fellow moms and dads working – or stay home it’s equally as intense – but you inspire me.”

The American also appreciated parents in various works of life.

“Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you!” Williams continued.

On Tuesday, the tennis player played a double against veteran Roger Federer who played for Switzerland and the Swiss team won.

She described the match as “literally the match of my career”.

“It is really great and special to go against the greatest of all time,” she added.