Former Republican US presidential candidate Mitt Romney has accused President Donald Trump of causing dismay around the world.

Writing in the Washington Post, the incoming Senator for Utah said the US president had not “risen to the mantle” of the presidency.

Romney has been fiercely critical of President Trump before but won his backing for his run in Utah.

However, reacting to Romney’s criticism, the President hit back by tweeting, “I won big and he didn’t.”

However, while he drew a comparison with Jeff Flake, the outgoing Republican senator who last year attacked Trump as he announced his retirement, Trump sounded conciliatory, calling for Romney to be a “team player”.