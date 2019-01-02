Twelve teams will be in action for the first time in the New Year, 2019, with Chelsea aiming to close in on third-placed Manchester City and Manchester United hoping to sustain their resurgence.

Mauricio Sarri’s team ended the year 2018 with a win, a 1-0 feat at stubborn Crystal Palace, to strengthen their stay in the Premier League top four.

Their opposition, Southampton, on the other hand, are fighting to keep their place in the English elite league.

After surprisingly ending Arsenal’s 22-game unbeaten run in December, the Saints are a side Chelsea should be wary of.

Elsewhere, rejuvenated Manchester United take on Newcastle United, hoping to record their fourth straight win under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while mid-table sides Bournemouth and Watford face off at the Vitality Stadium.

Full EPL fixtures for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford 8:45pm (Nigerian time)

Chelsea vs Southampton 8:45pm (Nigerian time)

Huddersfield vs Burnley 8:45pm (Nigerian time)

West Ham vs Brighton 8:45pm (Nigerian time)

Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace 8:45pm (Nigerian time)

Newcastle vs Manchester United 9:00pm (Nigerian time)