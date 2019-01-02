Pastor Peterside Idah Releases 8 Shocking Prophecies For 2019

Former Nigeria International and Bishop of Christ Ambassadors Church, Kempton Park, South Africa, Pastor Peterside Idah, says President Muhammadu Buhari will be reelected come February Presidential election in Nigeria.

The South African based Nigerian Pastor also said a drug will be discovered that will end the HIV epidemic.

Idah, a former Nigerian goalie, said the Royal House in Britain will be thrown into mourning this year.

Concise News reports that the Bishop made this revelation in his prophecies for the year 2019.

Here are the prophecies below…