Pastor Peterside Idah Releases 8 Shocking Prophecies For 2019

Former Nigeria International and Bishop of Christ Ambassadors Church, Kempton Park, South Africa, Pastor Peterside Idah, says President Muhammadu Buhari will be reelected come February Presidential election in Nigeria.
The South African based Nigerian Pastor also said a drug will be discovered that will end the HIV epidemic.
Idah, a former Nigerian goalie, said the Royal House in Britain will be thrown into mourning this year.
Concise News reports that the Bishop made this revelation in his prophecies for the year 2019.
Here are the prophecies below…
- In 2019 the Royal House in Britain will be thrown into mourning this year because a Lion has gone to sleep.
- What is the French Army doing in DRC Congo? The blood part and killing will bring an external power in, another Ivory Coast will repeat in DRC.
- Pray for Micheal Schumacher because I see his light being switched off.
- In Nigeria, President Buhari will be returned as President in 2019.
- This year they will discover a drug that will end the HIV epidemic.
- A train collision will happen in France and another in South Africa that will take lives.
- America terror is coming. Evil men are planning to visit you with terror.
- There will be an attempt to impeach/ forcefully remove the president of America. It’s going to be heavy but will fail.