President of Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has suggested to the FG a way to end bandits.

e suggestion on Tuesday in Kaduna at the annual New Year lunch organised by the foundation for journalists, called on the FG to open dialogue with the bandits terrorising communities in Zamfara and Kaduna states

According to him, the gesture will help to end needless loss of innocent lives and destabilisation of communities due to recurring attacks.

The pastor, who expressed optimism that 2019 would bring abundant blessings to the country, urged Nigerians to forgive one another and shun all forms of political, ethnic and religious crisis.

He hailed the military and other security agencies for their gallant efforts to keep Nigeria safe, stressing that all Nigerians must support them to make the country more secure.

Buru cautioned politicians and the Independent National Electoral Commission against any act that would compromise the sanctity of the forthcoming general election.

He urged religious bodies to implore their members to fast and pray for a peaceful and transparent election, as well as peace and unity in the country.

Buru commended journalists for their role in shaping the country and urged them not to relent.