Asisat Oshoala will battle compatriot Francisca Ordega, and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana for the 2018 African Women’s Player of the Year crown.

The African football regulatory body made this known on Tuesday on their website.

Caf said the three made the cut after a performance-filled year in which they made headlines at both club and national levels.

The statement said that “Oshoala, winner for the past two years with three titles overall (2014, 2016, 2017) has her sights on a fourth title, to equal the feat of compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011). The 24-year old helped Nigeria to successively defend their title during the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana last December.

“Still on Nigeria, Ordega earned herself cult status following her exploits at the AWCON and in the USA, where she plays for the Washington Spirit. The 25-year old wowed fans with her pacy runs from the wings as Nigeria cruised to the title.

“South African forward Kgatlana, 22, was the star of the last AWCON, scooping the Most Valuable Player and Top scorer accolades as Banyana Banyana reached the final. This is her second nomination at this level and she hopes to become the second South African after Noko Matlou (2008) to be crowned ‘Queen’ of African football.”