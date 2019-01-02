Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged Imo people to be careful of electing criminals and fraudster as their next governor during next month’s election.

The governor gave the advice while speaking at the New Year Service held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Ogboko, Ideato South LGA, on Tuesday.

He stated that electing a known fraudster or criminal would not change the person, but would rather make the person an executive fraudster or criminal since political office cannot change a criminal or fraudster for good.

Okorocha said, “I also want to inform all of you that this is exactly seven years and seven months that I assumed office as Executive Governor.

“Going down memory lane, I can beat my chest and proudly say that Imo State is better than I met it.

“We can proudly say that Owerri the Capital is looking better than it has never looked in the history of its creation. Orlu and Okigwe followed suit.

“So, my government cannot be found wanting, in as much as we accept that we’re not perfect, but let it be known to all of you here seated that history will judge us as having performed and delivered on our democratic dividends.

“I will leave in few months’ time as governor. As we are talking about election, we have to be careful in electing who will govern the State.

“May God help us to have free and fair elections. I pray for a peaceful election. With what we have been able to put on ground no governor will come tomorrow to tell Imo people that he won’t work because there is no money in the State.

“I am the luckiest governor in the history of the State that is leaving office and being celebrated by the people. History will have a nice place for me and my team.

“It’s for this reason that I advise all of you to vote wisely and vote those you think will continue with the Rescue Mission ideology because political office can never change anyone. So we know our people and we know who is who.”