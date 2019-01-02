The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has reiterated his condemnation of the subsidy policy of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Obi said that the country will be better off if the government used the funds that go into subsidy in providing better education for citizens.

The former Anambra State governor made this known during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Obi said: “If you remove it (subsidy), I can assure you that within a year of efficient management of that process, the price would be what it is today if not less.

“Part of what we are paying today is the demurrage they pay at the ports. If a vessel comes into our ports to discharge it takes weeks.”

Obi said should the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar succeeds in ousting President Buhari, he said the right thing to do is to tackle the inefficiency.

The former governor is confident that without subsidy and effective management of the processes, the worst that could happen is that Nigerians would only pay higher for the product temporarily.