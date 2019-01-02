Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has urged the police in the state to investigate the shooting at Ring Road, Benin, on New Year’s Day.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

Obaseki demanded a clear report on what transpired and the condition under which the reported shooting took place.

He said the administration placed high priority on security of life and property with the huge investment in the state’s security architecture and trust fund.

The statement read: “Reports trending on some news platforms claim the incident at Ring Road happened during the frenzied celebration of the cross-over to the New Year.

“It is alleged a life was lost, but we are yet to get details of the incident from the Police and other security agencies.”