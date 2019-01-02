Nigeria's Economy Needs More Growth - NACCIMA

The President of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalolode Lawson, says Nigeria’s economy needs growth.

Lawson noted this recently in a media parley where he also commended the Federal Government for the efforts to return the budget cycle to the January to December period.

In addition, the group’s boss distanced itself from a story that said over 800 companies were closed down in the country since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in 2015.