Nigerians React To Mbaka's Endorsement Of Buhari For 2019

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid by Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN).

Concise News recalls that the controversial Catholic priest had urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption in his New Year message.

“A President that is fighting corruption,” Mbaka said in his New Year prophecy, “needs to be supported.”

In the message, the popular cleric also urged Nigerians to brace up for “impending unimaginable difficulty” in the country in 2019.

This difficulty, Mbaka said, would be such that has not been witnessed in Nigeria’s 58-year history.

In a swift reaction to the clergyman’s New Year message, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to air their opinions.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

One year after and he is out with an endorsement. Is our God now a liar? Why is Father Ejike Mbaka speaking from both sides of his mouth? Even his "Chidera" songs speaks to God not going back on his word. HEAVEN AND EARTH 🌎 WOULD PASS AWAY BUT MY WORD REMAINS SAME. pic.twitter.com/YGCsm7nOt5 — Chi_boyy 🌈 (@That_AkwaMan) January 2, 2019

Only God can cure Father Mbaka's illness as it stands. How can he endorse Buhari for 2019 and prophesized that Nigerians should prepare for unimaginable suffering in 2019? I'm totally lost. God have mercy! — Modebolanle (@modebolanle) January 2, 2019

The god Father Mbaka serves must be very unkind to Nigerians! More hardship? Lord, please let this cup pass over us. https://t.co/BnTajWjuML — WonderfullycreatedNike (@Wonderfullycre1) January 2, 2019

In a sane environment someone like father mbaka shouldnt be talking…Its becoming a norm that he only talk when election is near…During the time when things are not going on well,did he come out to say anything.Guess he has been bribed again to publicise for them..Rubbish😏😏 — £ T£€~D©N™ (@Ajisafeseyi) January 2, 2019

It only hurts Fani Kayode that Mbaka has never supported his preferred presidential candidate for the number one position. Trust me, FFK would have been singing a different song today if it was the other way round. I'm sure he knows his party has already failed. #FEBUHARI2019 — Anthony Ologunleko (@beyondmerit) January 2, 2019

What baffles me is why the Catholic Church has not punished Mbaka. There are several ways the church can punish him and put him out of limelight — Ebubedike (@Livingvirus) January 2, 2019

Mbaka should talk to his God to make sure Buhari never wins the second term election and, avert the so called hard-time he saw in his vision or Television#ManorGullibleMortals — Chuck̈́ ™© (@eemmine) January 2, 2019

mbaka is just another politician that goes for the highest bidder Nonsense and predictions — Chuck̈́ ™© (@eemmine) January 2, 2019

I am of the opinion that FKK shouldn't have use such uncomplimentary words to address Fr. Mbaka . Judgement is of the Lord and only Him knows those who are real and fake prophets. https://t.co/NxtgwC0u5G — Chuka Oko (@chukaderock) January 2, 2019

Mbaka should hide his head in shame https://t.co/UmMXjAIHUA — Niger Delta (@Franeb) January 2, 2019

So, if @PeterObi gave mbaka money, and @MBuhari did the same, what will now happen?

Both of them will win? — OlisaTheRapper (@olisatherapper) January 2, 2019

So because Peter Obi refused to donate to Mbaka's ministry. He chose Buhari over him. Greed is a bastard. 😂😂😂 — Amaka Peace❤ (@AhmyPeace) January 2, 2019

"If God does not want Buhari he could have died"- Father Mbaka. Short man devil has spoken! I am convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that this creature from the 7th circle of hell is an agent of satan. He is worse than Rasputin: he thrives on falsehood and reeks of sulphur! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 2, 2019

Father Mbaka in his recent predictions endorses Buhari for second Term and predicts hard times for Nigeria. My reply, Father Mbaka is not relevant and his words don't mean anything. He is just after what he can get from the politicians. That has diluted his clerical appeal — AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) January 2, 2019

Fr Mbaka endorses Buhari and predicts hardtimes for Nigeria. Mbaka makes Nigerians question the real motives behind his actions and utterances. But let this be known to Mbaka, he’s no more relevant. Nigerians are now wiser. His words and endorsements amounts to little effect! — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) January 2, 2019

Apostle Suleman said his own, Father Mbaka said his own, now from d land of O to ge, awon in -law SOROGATE , Prophet Christopher Owolabi of CAC, Omu -Aran just confirmed that @MBuhari stays beyond 2019 as C in C. Make I also add “Budweiser beer Barn prediction “ ba. O to ge gan — Woye (@woye1) January 2, 2019

Confusion is when Fr Mbaka said that hunger will finish Nigerians like never before but still support the originator of the hunger all in one speech! Anybody that supports Buhari for reelection is an enemy of Nigerians! Buhari is a curse to our land!

@YouthsForAtiku — ATIKUAIR #GuguwanAtiku #AfefeAtiku #IkukuAtiku (@AtikuAIR) January 2, 2019

It’s high time all Biafrans especially Igbo Biafrans realize that the so called father Mbaka isn’t speaking the voice of Elohim, I’ve heard Mbaka used this phrase “children of the AIR” on several occasions, as a true Christian sincerely ask yourself, What’s children of the AIR 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Godswill (@Godswillluv) January 2, 2019

We are not like your almajiri filled north. We have always known him as a conman who uses politicians. We do not vote based on Mbaka. He's a fucking scammer. https://t.co/LbUYWgf8vo — OG Osakwe (@OsakweOg) January 2, 2019

When mbaka was attacking Nnamani, everyone was supporting him. They even bought his AquaRapha water as alternative to drugs. Now he's supporting ur enemy and he's now automatically evil. Funny Nigerians — Okey (@okeychines) January 2, 2019

There's no difference between mbaka and the olosho on the streets waiting for the highest bidder to follow. No one should come at me with he's the anointed of God. Lies!! — OGA SMART (@Smartnoys) January 2, 2019

Sad news: Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has endorsed @MBuhari for 2nd term. D fiery Priest told Senator Ayogu Eze of APC to forget his governorship ambition. Mbaka said checked Enugu -Onitsha construction, 2nd Niger Bridge, farmers smiling to banks. I know Ugwuanyi is for PMB too — Woye (@woye1) January 1, 2019

I respect the catholic church and their priests a lot but Fr Mbaka should hv stayed off politics.

A revered man Esp in the eastern part of Nigeria shouldn't Tarnish his name by promoting buhari who has put us as a country into this mess called reality.

A priest shud know better — 👑Klaus🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Nick_k1aus) January 2, 2019

I don't have anything to say but I have a question..

If Peter Obi had agreed to support Father Mbaka's ministry, would he had spoken about Buhari? — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) January 2, 2019

2019 Presidential Election:

Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away."

Matthew:24:35 Please share until it gets to Fr Mbaka. pic.twitter.com/kRyTezqCln — Ike Anthony (@Mr_grandeur) January 2, 2019

How is Mbaka still a Catholic Priest? https://t.co/WYTOqtG09x — Uchenna (@Demoore90210) January 2, 2019

The moment i saw Mr not Father Mbaka trending i knew he has finally found a highest bidder. pic.twitter.com/UPcHCu7mD8 — JEREMY FRANKSON (@jerryfrankson) January 2, 2019

Mbaka Earlier last year! Be the Judge. pic.twitter.com/trtuWanFVt — Austine Chimdum (@Austine_Chimdum) January 2, 2019

"I am supporting PMB to complete another 4 years in office in order to complete the good work he already started"

– Rev. Fr. Mbaka — Adabanija Qomarudeen Aregbesola✌ (@AdabanijaQomaru) January 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Mbaka’s endorsement of President Buhari came after he had on December 4, 2018, said the President will go nowhere if he remains ungrateful to his (Mbaka) ministry.

In a viral video on social media, the controversial Catholic Priest accused President Buhari of abandoning the ministry despite the support and the prophecy about his victory in 2015.

“We were chased away because of Buhari… No one person has been employed by Buhari after Fr. Mbaka almost died for his sake,” he had said in December 2018.