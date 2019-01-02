Nigerian Refineries Did Not Get Maintenance In 42 Years - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has revealed that the country’s refineries have not undergone Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) for an aggregate of 42 years.

This revelation came from the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Makanti Baru in his New Year message.

According to him, in spite of the challenges, some major rehabilitation has been carried out in the refineries.

Baru said the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company had its Distribution Control System upgraded.

Similarly, he noted that the Port Harcourt Refining Company had major interventions in Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit and Power Plant Unit fixed.

For the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company, the NNPC boss said it was undergoing major repairs of its FCCU, Catalytic Reforming Unit and Crude Distillation Unit 2.

Also, he said that plans are on the way to get the original builders of the refineries to carry out TAM on them after getting private funding for the exercise.