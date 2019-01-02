Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, says President Muhammadu Buhari did not appoint ministers for six months because there was no money to pay them. In an interview aired in Calgary, Canada on Tuesday, the clergyman criticised Buhari’s appointment of some square pegs in round holes, stating the minister of budget, and national planning as an example.

2. Shiites Worship With Christians To Usher In Year 2019

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites, joined Christian faithful in a cross-over service in Kaduna state to usher in the New Year, 2019, together. Christians across Nigeria and the world usually welcome in a new year in a crossover service every December 31st.

Apostle Joshua Mone of Voice of Liberty intercessors ministry in Delta State says God has revealed to him that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would emerge winner of the 2019 presidential election. Mone, who is the General Overseer of Voice of the church, made this prophecy known among other prophecies during the 2019 crossover service.

Popular Nigerian cleric Prophet Christopher Owolabi says God has revealed to him that President Muhammadu Buhari would emerge winner of the 2019 presidential election. The General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church Ori-Oke, Irapada, Omu-Aran, Kwara state, disclosed the revelation during the Church’s crossover night service on Monday, December 31, 2018.

5. 15 Best And Worst Performing Nigerian Banks Of 2018

A list of best and worst performing banks in the year 2018 has emerged with Unity Bank becoming the best performing bank at the exchange for 2018. Though Unity Bank had the smallest market cap by the end of the year, it, however, had a drastic increase in market value, with a 109.8 per cent increase in share price, to lead the pack as the best performing bank at the exchange for 2018.

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the staff of an influential Knesset member in Israel, have promised to help him actualize the Biafra Republic. Kanu, who made this revelation on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on New Year Day, said he visited the Israeli Parliament on December 31, 2018, where he met with the staff.

The US embassy in Nigeria says its offices in Abuja and Lagos are open for all consular business, including visa interviews. Concise News reports that the embassy made this known in a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday.

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, delivered a ‘special’ New Year broadcast on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Concise News reports that since the IPOB leader came out of hiding in October 2018 after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria in 2017, he has been addressing “Biafrans” through a live broadcast via radio Biafra every Saturday during which he discusses on various issues in Nigeria.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has successfully recorded Twenty years of acting in the Nigerian movie industry. Genevieve Nnaji who shared a photo of a script wrote; “I mark 20 years in the art of filmmaking. I’m grateful for my life, journey, and growth thus far. I’m happy I could celebrate with you through a product that embodied all of me, mentally and spiritually; for all of your pleasure.”