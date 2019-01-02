Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says the federal government is ready to meet most of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu).

Ngige, who made this known while speaking in Onitsha, Anambra State capital, said the government would make necessary efforts to ensure that the strike comes to an end this January.

The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

Lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

But Ngige said that the past administration was responsible for the strike.

On the new minimum wage, Ngige said that the government was going through a process to effect the implementation of the agreed N30,000.

He further stated that by the scheme of the government, the proposed minimum wage would not be for government workers only but would affect all workers in the country.