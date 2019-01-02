Nigerian Filmmaker or Director Charles Novia has announced on Instagram the demise of his mother Clara Osayuware Uwaifo on 2019 New Year Eve.

The director revealed that his mother died on Monday, December 31st, 2018.

Charles Novia described her as his “Mummy, Mother and Friend”.

He wrote, “She passed away in the early hours of the 31st of December 2018.

Mummy. Mother. Friend.

You were more than a mother. And a mother to all.

Teacher. My rock. My world.

Your memories will forever remain.

And that glowing smile…. Clara Osayuware Uwaifo… Rest, My Mother. Rest.”

The Nollywood thespian has been active in the movie industry for over two decade