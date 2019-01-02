Millions Gone As Fire Guts Wadata Market Makurdi

Goods worth millions over naira were lost as fire gut the Wadata Market in Makurdi, the Benue State capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Concise News gathered that as some military fire officers from the 72 Battalion were on ground to stop the raging inferno.

While reacting to the incident, the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Benue Fire Service, Shave Doo, said “Our men are still doing a secondary assessment of the effect of the fire and will soon determine the actual damages after discussing with traders and market union leaders.

“As for now it very difficult to give out monetary figures in terms of damage, we will do that after thus secondary assessment.”

The police have not reacted to the inferno.