As the new year celebration continues, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong has granted pardon to four prisoners serving various jail terms in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Jos.

“The decision was taken after consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“It is in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The sentences of three of the convicts were commuted to absolute pardon, while the third convict had his life sentence commuted to 21 years imprisonment,” he said.

According to the statement, Abdullahi Musa, Rev. Samson Bisat and Chikwu Anadi were granted absolute pardon while Emmanuel Ochiba who was sentenced to life imprisonment has been commuted to 21 years jail term.

Lalong called on the people of the state and the Nation at large to commit the year 2019 to sobriety, penance and forgiveness.