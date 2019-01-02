A lady simply identified as Vivian has been burnt to death for shielding an alleged motorcycle thief in Cross River state, southern Nigeria.

Concise News understands that Vivian was a graduate of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Obudu and was burnt for keeping her boyfriend, who allegedly murdered and snatched the motorcycle of a murdered motorcyclist in her house.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness said the deceased lady was burnt alive by angry mobs in Ogudu community because her boyfriend belonged to a gang that specialises in stealing motorcycles.

The eyewitness claimed that the gang allegedly murdered a motorcyclist identified as Peter Akikieye and snatched his motorcycle.

“Vivian, popularly known as China in Obudu, was roasted on the allegation that her boyfriend was involved in the murder of Peter Akikieye, a commercial motorcyclist from Obudu,” the source said.

“Akikieye was murdered when some persons attempted to forcefully collect his bike on the 23rd of December 2018, along Bishiri Road Obudu,” the source continued.

Recounting the brutal burning to death of Vivian, the source continued: “I came out of my house this morning and saw some boys beating up China and asking her of the boyfriend. I identified some of the boys to be cultists belonging to the Klans, KK.

“They asked the girl to call her boyfriend. She took her phone, tried to reach her friend but it was not successful. So they told her that if her friend does not come out, they will burn her and just like that they beat her blue-black and set her ablaze.

“They dragged her and kept beating her from her house till they got to the cyclists’ park and a big crowd of more than 500 persons gathered and watched her being burned alive.

“Most of us from the opposing view, our opinion didn’t count because we were so little compared to those who were chanting the burning anthem. “It took up to an hour before she was totally burnt.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, condemned the attack by the mob.

Ugbo said, “the woman was roasted to death by the youths of the community. They couldn’t get to the suspect and they pounced on the lady that harbored him (suspect) in her house. The suspect was her boyfriend.”