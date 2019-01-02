Ladies Must Be Submissive To Men Who Bought Them - Baba De Baba

Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba has called on Ladies who are married to accept being submissive to “men that bought them”.

The comedian said this when he shared a photo of a domestic violence victim on his Instagram page.

According to the comedian who was under fire a few months ago over his rape skit, he said the only time a lady is free to misbehave and go free is if she’s cohabiting with a man that has not paid her dowry.

Baba De Baba further disclosed that he will give out his daughter without giving the husband a dowry list, hence, making him realise they have equal right.

He wrote; “HE DID THIS TO HER TWO DAYS AFTER THEIR ENGAGEMENT, HEAR ME NOW.

I have been fighting against spending so much to buy a wife, sorry I meant to marry a wife.

“So many men steal, borrow and beg for money just to marry a woman and women don’t still want to admit that we buy them with money.

“U can’t be claiming to be equal to a man that spent so much to buy u, sorry marry u.. Ladies must accept to be submissive to a men that bought them.

“The only time a lady is free to misbehave and go free is if she’s cohabiting with a man that has not paid her dowry.

“HEAR THIS: I will be the first to give out my daughter without giving the guy dowry list so that he will know that they are equal and he would respect her because he didn’t inconvenience anybody in order to raise money to marry her.”