The entrepreneur also family reality TV show star Kim Kardashian is reportedly expecting her fourth child with husband, Kanye West.

Concise News gathered that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality TV show star is expecting this baby from the same surrogate responsible for her third child, Chicago.

The UK Mirrors reported that the baby will be due in May, adding that the child is going to be a boy.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality show star revealed that her husband, “wants to have more children. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven.”

“He’s like stuck on seven,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, the couple has three children: Five-year-old North West, three-year-old Saint West and 11-month-old Chicago West.