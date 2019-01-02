Kanye West Pledges Loyalty To Donald Trump

Rapper and fashion line pioneer, Kanye West has again shown his support for the incumbent president of the USA, Donald Trump.

The father of three started the year on a controversial note when he took to Twitter to inform his followers that he still stands with the president.

He wrote, “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand. Trum all day”

Recall that the rapper took a lot of heat in 2018 for supporting Donald Trump, however, he has chosen to still maintain his decision.

He added that it’s racism to tell him not to support Trump because he is black.