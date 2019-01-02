Premier League side, Arsenal, have tabled a £14m offer for Keylor Navas of Real Madrid as the 2019 January transfer window opens.

Navas, according to Diario Sport, wants to join the London side as he is tired of playing second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Arsenal believe the bid will go through as they seek a replacement for a long-term goalie, Petr Cech.

Chicharito On Valencia’s Radar

Spanish La Liga side, Valencia, are eyeing West Ham United’s striker Javier Hernandez, according to Marca.

The former Manchester United man is deemed the right man for the Spanish side who have only managed 15 goals in 17 games in the league this term.

And the team is hoping to bring the Mexican on board on a six-month-long deal.

He has only bagged four goals in 14 Premier League matches this season for the Hammers.

Man Utd, Real Madrid Battle for Militao

Manchester United and Real Madrid are in a battle to sign highly-rated Porto center-back Eder Militao.

According to Don Balon, Mitao, 20, had caught the eye of a former United boss with Porto seeking £36m for the young defender.

Wolves In Front Row To Sign Tammy Abraham

On-loan Chelsea forward, Tammy Abraham, is getting the attention of Premier League outfit, Wolves.

The Daily Mail reports that Abraham, 21, is set to halt his season-long loan move to Aston Villa to join the Molineux side in January.

The English man has struck 16 times for Villa in the Championship this term and Wolves are willing to trigger a clause in his present contract to land him.